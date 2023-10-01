Atlético Nacional obtained a clear 3-0 victory over Envigado FC, in the match on date 15 of the BetPlay II League, played at the Atanasio Girardot stadium, and is the leader of the championship waiting for what Águilas Doradas, who receives Pasto, and América de Cali, who visits Deportivo, do later Pereira.

William Amaral, Nacional’s coach, took advantage of the opponent’s weakness (Envigado is last with 8 points) and gave the opportunity to several youth players in the starting XI, so that they can loosen up and practice the idea of ​​a practical and dynamic team.

The experiment worked for the Brazilian coach. In the 40th minute came the first goal, the work of Samuel Velásquez with a previous creation play, which the orange defense could not control.

Nacional did what it wanted and when it wanted, since it did not find a difficult rival in Envigado, and could have even won with a much greater advantage.

Photo: Jaiver Nieto Álvarez /El Tiempo

Thus, in just two minutes he finished the game, with a double from Venezuelan Eric Ramírez, who is Nacional’s top scorer in League II with 6 scores.

The 2-0, in the 57th minute, came after an assist from Samuel Velásquez and precise definition from the Venezuelan, and the 3-0, at 59, was achieved by Nacional thanks to an assist from Dorlan Pabón and a calm shot from Ramírez, which had the complicity of the goalkeeper Joan Parra.

Photo: Jaiver Nieto Álvarez /El Tiempo

Envigado tried to score and scored through Bayron Garcés, but the VAR reversed the play.

Nacional reached 14 games without losing at home in the League and seven consecutive victories in its stadium, while Envigado sinks both in the semester table and in the permanence table, in which, fortunately, neither Unión Magdalena nor Atlético Huila react.

