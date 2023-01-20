Reda Saleem (Dubai)

The “Gulf 25” final set the record for the number of goals witnessed in the closing matches of the Gulf Cup, as the final witnessed for the first time 5 goals, without the match reaching penalty kicks, and although it extended to the extra two halves, it ended in the 120th minute. Iraq beat Oman 3-2.

Over the course of 8 editions of the tournament, and since its conversion from the league system from one role to two groups, the final match did not witness this number of goals, as it witnessed the “Gulf 17” version in Qatar in 2004, which is the first version to implement the two-group system, and the final match between Qatar ended And Oman tied 1-1, and “Al-Annabi” decided it 5-4 with a penalty shootout.

In the “Gulf 18” in the UAE in 2008, “Al-Abyad” succeeded in settling the final by defeating Oman with a goal, and in the “Gulf 19” in Oman in 2009, the owners of the land defeated Saudi Arabia 6-5 on penalties, after the match ended in a goalless draw.

The “Gulf 20” in Yemen in 2010 did not bring anything new, as the final ended with Kuwait’s victory over Saudi Arabia 1-0, while “Al-Abyad” defeated Iraq 2-1 in the “Gulf 21” final in Bahrain in 2013, and the three goals were repeated in the “Gulf 22” final. » In Saudi Arabia in 2014, after Qatar defeated “Al-Akhdar” 2-1, and in “Gulf 23”, Oman won the title, after a goalless draw with “Al-Abyad” and settled it 5-4 on penalties, and in the last edition in Qatar 2019, Bahrain beat Saudi Arabia with a goal.