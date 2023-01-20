The podcast also addresses other relevant facts in the history of the Copa São Paulo de Futebol Júnior

THE Power360 publishes this Friday (20.jan.2023) the 50th episode of humanities cake makers, a podcast dedicated to subjects related to sports, politics, economics and history. The program is part of PowerCastthe audio division of Power360.

This 6th episode (20.jan) is dedicated to the history of the Copa São Paulo de Futebol Júnior, and talks about the tournament not being held in 1987 – the year in which former president Jânio Quadros took office as mayor of São Paulo for the 2nd turn.

Listen to the episode below (1h56min13s):

Boleiros de Humanas is available on the following platforms (click to listen):

HUMAN CAKES

The title of the podcast unites two of the presenters’ passions: the humanities and sports, especially football.

Miguel Gallucci Rodrigues is studying law in São Paulo. Guilherme Ribeiro Patury has a degree in international relations. AND Gabriel Franco is a publicist.

The program is fortnightly and is always available on Fridays.

Boleiros de Humanas also has a playlist on channel Power360 on Youtube.

Listen to previous episodes of the show: