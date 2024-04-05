The International airports John F. Kennedy (New York) and Newark Liberty (New Jersey) closed this Friday after the 4.8 magnitude earthquake that shook the northeast of the United States this Friday, as announced by the governor of New York, Kathy Hochul.

The alert remains in this area due to the possibility of more aftershocks.like the one that occurred an hour later in Bedminster, New Jersey, with a magnitude of 2.0.

The alert that the citizens of New York received during the earthquake. Photo:AFP Share

For its part, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said in its X account that The earthquake may affect some air traffic facilities in New York, New Jersey, Philadelphia and Baltimore.

However, Hochul noted that the Amtrak and MTA train network is operating without interruption.

For their part, Amtrak representatives indicated, in statements reported by The New York Times, that Train speeds were restricted across the Northeast as crews inspected tracks looking for earthquake damage.

The New York City Fire Department told Efe that, until now, no “major incidents” have been recorded, and that the authorities continue to “monitor” the city.

According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), a magnitude 4.8 earthquake struck the northeastern United States at 10:23 local time, causing tremors from Philadelphia to Boston and shaking buildings in Manhattan and the five boroughs.

The USGS reported that the epicenter of the earthquake occurred in Lebanon, New Jersey, about 75 miles west of New York City, where some frightened residents ran into the streets and took to social media to wonder what happened.

EFE