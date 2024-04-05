Last Thursday's crash in the fifth stage of the Return to the Basque Country continues to deliver unpleasant news, as the health of several runners has been greatly affected.

There were 29 kilometers left to finish, when the accident occurred that left the leader out of competition, Primoz Roglicand his two greatest rivals, Remco Evenepoel and Jonas Vingegaard.

Not believing

Roglic did not have any bones involved after the accident, Evenepoel broke his collarbone, as did Vinegaard, who also has two fractured ribs and a bruised lung.

However, there were other riders who suffered severe blows in that same fall and retired. Such is the case of Jay Vine, team runner UAE Emirateswho is in intensive care in a Spanish hospital.

“He is conscious and can speak. “She has fractures in the cervical spine and in two dorsal vertebrae,” the doctor said in the first instance. Adriano Rotunno.

And he added: “There is no neurological complication or brain damage.” However, this Friday more details became known and Vine's health is not the best.

Josean Fernández Matxin He is the manager of the group and after the day Quintan from the Basque country announced Vine's situation.

“Evil. He is in intensive care, has a cervical fracture and two dorsal fractures. She is there for stability, for safety and they will do an MRI to evaluate how she is doing,” Matxin said.

