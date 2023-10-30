Daily Star: Southwest Airlines bans passenger wearing sports bra from boarding flight

The American airline Southwest Airlines did not allow a passenger with large breasts wearing a sports bra onto the flight. She told the details of the story on the social network X (formerly Twitter), to which paid attention British tabloid Daily Star.

Mamacita Meeks wrote in her post that airline staff found her outfit “inappropriate” and asked her to cover up to get on the plane.

“I wear the same clothes every time I fly on planes. Why did Southwest tell me I needed to wear a sweater because I was wearing a sports bra? Have you never seen a woman with big tits before?” — the passenger got angry.

Related materials:

Mix admitted that she nevertheless complied with the request of the airline employees and put on a jumper with a hood.

Some netizens decided to support the traveler. “What they did was a disgrace,” “Since when do people get told how to dress in airports?” – they wrote.

But there were also those who sided with the carrier. “Why is it necessary to show bare skin in public?” “Although etiquette is subjective, it is generally accepted to cover your stomach during a flight,” “Bra is by definition underwear. In this case, Southwest did nothing wrong,” users were outraged.

It was previously reported that the model, who has the largest breasts in the UK, was forced to move from her seat to the galley section at the back of the plane due to complaints from other passengers. During the flight, one of the fellow passengers complained to the flight attendants that the British woman was snuggling up to her boyfriend and demanded that “that girl and her stupid tits move.”