The far-right candidate for the presidency of Argetina, Javier Milei. MATIAS BAGLIETTO (Reuters)

Proposing the burning of the Argentine Central Bank as a measure to reduce inflation is one of the most controversial proposals of the anarcholiberal candidate for the Argentine presidency. According to this idea, the institution is mainly responsible for the inflationary problems in the southern country, which would justify its elimination.

The existence of a central public bank generates strong contrary reactions among members of the anarcholiberal community. For its members, the central bank is another expression of the power imposed by a government on its citizens, through the exercise of a monopoly on the creation of money. One more edge of the Great Leviathan, declared enemy of anarcholiberalism.

However, proposing “burning” a central bank under the premise that it is the cause of inflation is as wrong as proposing a ban on cars because they cause fatal accidents. Under this premise, we would give up a very useful instrument for the simple fact that some, when driving, do not do so with due responsibility.

Throughout history, the regulation of monetary and financial systems has evolved through trial and error. These systems have had to adapt to financial innovations, which makes structures that worked – to some extent – ​​in the past, such as the gold standard, inapplicable today. The fiduciary system, on which the modern financial system is based, has led to the need to have an institution responsible, not only for the management of the money supply through tools such as interest rates, but also for guaranteeing insurance by the banking sector, responsible for 95% of the creation of money in an economy.

It is true that in countries where the central bank does not meet clear inflation control objectives, economic imbalances arise, inflation being the most significant of them. However, thinking that monetary stability would improve without a central bank is equivalent to believing that we would live better without vehicles.

The main tool of a central bank in its daily function is the generation of trust. Central banks are, to a large extent, communications agencies. Every word spoken by their governors, presidents or directors is carefully analyzed, as if the journalists were preparing a text commentary in a Spanish language class. Trust is essential. Nothing would work without it, since the value and stability of a currency that the central bank “sells” us depends, ultimately, on what we believe they are worth. Belief based on trust is the foundation of everything, and if this trust fades, value collapses and prices rise.

The money we use comes in two main forms in our daily lives. On the one hand, there is money “manufactured” or created by the central bank. On the other hand, and more significant, is the money generated by commercial banks. Both are expressions of the same reality for those of us who use cash or deposits indifferently and have a face value that we rarely question, since we trust it. That’s why we call it fiat money. However, your purchasing power is another matter. When money in circulation is not adequately backed by the issuing entity, its value depreciates compared to other assets, leading to increased inflation as distrust deepens. Therefore, the daily task of a central bank lies in creating and maintaining confidence in the currency, both in its own actions (managing monetary policy) and those of those who act under its umbrella, the commercial banks. (control and regulation).

History provides us with significant examples in this sense. From monetary devaluation by governments that faced shortages of metals, to episodes such as currency competition, such as that which occurred during the Spanish Civil War, where the Republican losers saw their savings evaporated because the winning side did not support the other’s peseta. half of the country. Furthermore, the American banking crisis of the 1870s teaches us that the value of a fiat currency is intrinsically linked to the credibility of its issuer.

Belén Trincado Aznar

Here lies the crucial dilemma. History has taught us that a financial and monetary system without a regulator and lender of last resort risks collapsing and plunging society into chaos. However, an unaccountable and untrustworthy regulator and lender of last resort can also cause chaos. The solution that emerged from this process of trial and error was the existence of a central bank whose actions foster trust through its actions and statements. It is important to highlight that this awareness of the actions of a central bank is not that old. I can tell that he is younger than me. The crisis of the 1970s, in large part, was due to the irresponsible actions of certain central banks in the previous decade, allowing their economies to spiral into inflation, which undermined confidence in the stability of their currency. . The lesson drawn from this experience was clear: central banks had to be independent and have their objectives clearly set. Their work should not be subject to the whim of those who control fiscal policy. Experience tells us that when this is achieved, confidence in the central bank is strengthened and inflation decreases. The graph attached to the text is just one example of the numerous studies carried out on the matter, and it seems that the consensus on this matter is solid.

Therefore, if the anarcholiberal candidate really wants to eliminate inflation and stabilize the currency, he must stop proposing exotic solutions that have surely cost him hundreds of thousands of votes. He must understand that the key lies in citizens trusting their political institutions and their currency. This implies, among other things, making the central bank de facto and de jure independent. Burning it will not avoid depending on the decisions of a governor, since the only thing it will guarantee is that the accent used by whoever has responsibility for the new currency used in Argentina will be as similar to Gardel’s as mine is to Woody Allen’s. The text comments, then, would become in a foreign language.

