The South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement, “Our forces detected, at approximately 09:00 (00:00 GMT) this morning, several unidentified cruise missiles over the waters northeast of Wonsan, and the South Korean and American intelligence services are conducting a detailed analysis of this missile test.” “New”.

It added that it was “enhancing surveillance and vigilance and closely monitoring any additional signals or activities from North Korea.”

Pyongyang announced earlier this week that it had successfully tested a new control system for a missile launcher, which it said would have an “increasing” role on the battlefield.

In January, North Korea announced that it had tested an “undersea nuclear weapons system” and a solid-fueled hypersonic ballistic missile, after conducting several weapons tests last year.

Cruise missile tests are not subject to the sanctions imposed by the United Nations on North Korea, unlike ballistic missiles that rely on space missile technology.

Cruise missiles operate with jet propulsion and fly at a lower altitude than ballistic missiles, making them more difficult to detect and intercept.

Analysts say that North Korea is testing cruise missiles, likely to be exported to Moscow for use by the Russian army in its war against Ukraine.

Seoul and Washington confirm that Pyongyang is sending weapons to Moscow despite UN sanctions, perhaps in exchange for technical assistance for its satellite espionage program.