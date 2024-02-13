Santa Fe had to be patient and it took 83 minutes to find a prize that it deserved, perhaps, much earlier: A goal from Hugo Rodallega was enough to reconcile with his fans and beat Deportivo Cali well, with 15,440 spectators in the stands of El Campín.

Santa Fe once again sticks to the top of the League, with 10 points, in one of the best displays of play since coach Pablo Peirano arrived, while Cali, despite the defeat, does not see the championship table with such anguish , but the one of relegation, in which every point lost hurts, a lot,

Pablo Peirano, Santa Fe's coach, tried to get the most out of the roster, knowing that he already had foreign reinforcements, and opted for a three-man defense, with the idea of ​​opening the game on the wings. And the formula seemed to work out well in the first time, although without specifying what he created.

In that first half, Jáider Moreno took a shot from Francisco Chaverra in the small area, Hugo Rodallega failed to connect with a magnificent cross from Jersson González and the visiting goalkeeper, Alejandro Rodríguez, saved another header in a great way, this time, from Gonzalez.

In the other goal, there were only two scares in that period, a bad return that goalkeeper Mosquera Marmolejo managed to resolve and a double header in the area to which Luis 'Chino' Sandoval did not know how to direct it towards the goal.

Santa Fe was beginning to get desperate and Peirano refreshed the right wing with the entry of Daniel Moreno for Chaverra. Jaime de la Pava, Cali's coach, looked for a way for his team to catch the ball and cover a gap in the half that Daniel Torres and Juan Pablo Zuluaga were taking advantage of: he put Juan Castilla and Jarlan Barrera in place of Juan José Córdoba and by Javier Reina.

Photo: Néstor Gómez – EL TIEMPO

The local coach touched the roster again and brought in a second forward, José Erik Correa, instead of Yilmar Velásquez. The idea did not sit well with the team. The game continued in the same vein: Santa Fe playing around the visiting area, but without pause and without punching, and Cali holding on.

The Santa Fe Patience Award

It took 35 minutes in the second half to have a shot on goal and it was an almost own goal by Fabián Ángel, who crossed to stop a move by González and what he did was demand Rodríguez.

Until, due to specific weight, Santa Fe finally found the goal, at 38 minutes into the second stage. Whose? The usual one, Rodallega, who appeared to fish in the small area after a good wall between Moreno and González, which left the León scorer facing the goal.

With less than 10 minutes to resolve and already with the score against, Cali now remembered to attack. But it seems that the arrivals and goals of the last week were spent against Chicó. The reaction was late. Santa Fe won well and showed signs of recovery and confidence.

Jose Orlando Ascencio

Sports Deputy Editor

@josasc