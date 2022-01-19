As reported by Bloomberg, yesterday Sony’s shares they went down by 13%, which is equivalent to approximately $ 20 million, the biggest decline since October 2008, because of the affair Activision Blizzard And Microsoft.

This came after the news of the acquisition of Activision Blizzard from Microsoft (find more details in our dedicated news). This move is sure to attract additional subscribers to its Game Pass service, which overwhelms users with a business model that is putting Sony in difficulty, which instead is based on exclusive games capable of selling the console themselves. In fact, for the uninitiated, games and network services account for around 30% of Sony’s revenue.

Microsoft has announced that it has more than 25 million Game Pass abounds and has stated that it will offer as many Activision Blizzard games as possible within its service. Now that Microsoft has got it too call of Duty things are not looking good for Sony at all.

Simultaneously with this, in the wake of Microsoft’s announcement, with Capcom And Square Enix they had an increase of more than 3.7% in Tokyo. Analysts, including Atul Goyal from Jefferies, they read this moment as positive for the surge in ratings for third-party game companies, with a strong IP baggage.

The news on the affair ends here for today, we just have to wait for further news. The only certain thing is that we are witnessing the story, the acquisition of Activision Blizzard by Microsoft puts Sony in a lot of difficulty, considering that even on the exclusive front, the Tokyo house is struggling a bit. True, there are Horizon: Forbidden West And God of War out, but are the two of them enough against an entire stock pool that is always updated and constantly expanding? Posterity will judge.

We will see already in the next few days how the situation will evolve and if Sony will decide to fire back.