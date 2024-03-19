Milan (AFP)

The Italian Football League announced the opening of an investigation after Inter Milan defender Francesco Acerbi was accused of directing racist insults to Napoli's Brazilian defender Joan Jesus.

The association’s statement explained: “After reviewing the arbitration report, the sports judge deemed it necessary for the Federal Public Prosecutor’s Office to conduct an investigation in order to determine what happened between Napoli player Joan Jesus and Inter Milan player Francesco Acerbe, with regard to possible statements containing racial discrimination made by the latter.” .

Jesus said after the end of the match between leaders Inter and Napoli, the defending champion, in a 1-1 draw, that Acerbe had “crossed the limits.”

Jesus, who scored the equalizer, tried to draw the attention of the match referee that Acerbe had directed a racist insult at him at a time when the 29th round of the league was dedicated to combating racism, and the players wore on their shirts the phrase “Remove racism.”

On Monday, Acerbi left the camp of the Italian national team, the European champions 2021, in Rome before traveling to the United States to play two friendly matches on Thursday and Sunday against Venezuela and Ecuador.

The Italian Federation said in a statement that Inter defender Acerbi presented his “version of events” to his teammates and coach Luciano Spalletti “regarding the alleged racist statement,” and continued that Acerbi said he “had no intention of defamation, distortion, or racism.”

Upon his return to Milan, Acerbi, 36, assured reporters that he “did not say anything racist,” which prompted Jesus to respond to him on social media.

The Napoli defender, who previously played for the Nerazzurri between 2012 and 2016, wrote: “Acerbi’s comments that I read do not correspond to reality and what he said to me, as confirmed by the video images.”

He concluded by saying, “It is unbearable. We must fight racism now and immediately.”

Acerbe faces the risk of being suspended for ten matches, which will end his season with Inter and may prevent him from participating in the next European Cup (June 14 to July 14).