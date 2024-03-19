The work to remove algae and biomass in the Mar Menor continues with around a hundred workers each day on the shores of the lagoon. The cleaning operation coordinated by the Autonomous Community has an investment of 8 million euros this year for the entire coastline and contemplates a peak of up to 130 personnel in the summer months, if necessary.

This was communicated by the Minister of the Environment and Mar Menor, Juan María Vázquez, during the visit carried out together with the mayor of Cartagena, Noelia Arroyo, to the brigades working on Los Urrutias beach.

“It has been proven that the removal of biomass is an effective measure to reduce the imbalance of the ecosystem, although we are aware that we must also work to reduce the input of nutrients,” said the counselor. He added that “removing on a continuous basis and by means that are not aggressive to the environment, such as manual means, the floating plant biomass accumulated on the shore of the Mar Menor is a priority action from the point of view of maintaining the ecological integrity of the ecosystem”.

For her part, the mayor of Cartagena, Noelia Arroyo, indicated that the City Council has a contract in progress with a budget close to one million euros for the maintenance of the bathing areas. It allows the biomass removal tasks to be reinforced if necessary.

The City Council of Cartagena and the Autonomous Community have been acting for years in the areas in which they have jurisdiction, which are the shores and sandy areas. These basic cleaning tasks for the preservation of this natural space are supervised by the Scientific Committee of the Mar Menor. They have been in operation since 2017, allowing the removal of nearly 45,000 tons.