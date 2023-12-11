The market is organized in cooperation with many strategic partners, and the market provides 30 kiosks and 20 platforms to display a wide range of diverse products for participants from productive families and owners of small and medium enterprises, and the products of participants from university students and creative children, through which clothes, handicrafts, accessories, handicrafts, and paintings are displayed. Art, publications, agricultural products, and popular foods and sweets.

Entrepreneurs will have the opportunity to talk about their projects and introduce them to the public and the stages of their establishment and development, in addition to providing the opportunity for people of determination from students of the Higher Colleges of Technology and the Abu Dhabi Club for People of Determination to talk about their heroism and achievements and how they overcame difficulties and challenges during the course of their success.

Within the market activities, many practical workshops, lectures and awareness sessions are held, presented by strategic partners. The events also include many interactive performances and competitions that are presented daily on stage, and draws for valuable prizes for the public.