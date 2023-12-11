Strikes | This is how the strike affects everyday life in the Helsinki region

The strike will disrupt movement in the Helsinki region on Thursday and may be seen in the food services of daycare centers and in some sports facilities.

Strike will make everyday life in the Helsinki region difficult in many ways on Thursday.

The strike affects, for example, the running of buses, meals at schools and kindergartens, as well as the cleaning and sanitation of public spaces and sports services. Finnish train traffic practically stops.

HSL predicts on Monday that if the strike takes place, practically all bus traffic in the capital region will be cancelled. The exact information about which shifts will be allowed to drive will be clarified during Thursday.

It was already reported earlier that the strike would practically completely stop train traffic, as well as metro and tram traffic.

The strike has been announced by the Union of Public and Welfare Sectors (JHL), the Confederation of Industry, the Confederation of Car and Transport Workers (AKT), the Union of Service Industries (Pam), the Construction Union, the Railway Union (RAU) and the Union of Food Workers of Finland.

Strike hits workers, for example, at power plants in Espoo and Vantaa, the National Gallery in Helsinki, and the Hus estate in charge of hospital property maintenance is on strike.

The capital city transport and Koivisto Auto Helsinki are also on strike.

In Vantaa, the strike concerns the urban environment industry, the urban culture and well-being industry, and the exercise service area. Vantaa Tilapalvelut Vantti is also among the strike targets.

In the city of Espoo, the targets of the strike are the urban engineering center and the spatial services department. In the city of Kauniainen, on the other hand, the strike concerns the facility center, maintenance and food services.

Keravan the city's strike targets include sports services and the leisure and well-being sector. The strike also applies to the Puro Textile Services office located in Kerava. The company also has offices elsewhere in Finland, and they are also affected by the strike.

From the city of Hyvinkää, the strike list includes culture and leisure, Liikunta, the Swiss swimming pool, sports venues, the technology and environment industry, and the technical center.

In the city of Järvenpää, the strike targets are sports services and the field of culture.

JHL informs that the strike in Nurmijärvi concerns the Aleksia business facility and in the municipality of Nurmijärvi the technical center and the environmental industry.

In the municipality of Tuusula, the strike affects sports services and the field of culture. In the municipality of Mäntsälä, the strike targets are technical and energy services and municipal technology.

Central organization of wage earners SAK and its member unions already announced earlier that they will carry out broad, day-long political industrial action on Thursday, unless the government opens the way for employee organizations to genuine negotiations and suspends the preparation of social security cuts.

