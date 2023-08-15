Feralpisalò ahead with Di Molfetta, then Vojvoda and the Serbian overturn Vecchi’s team newly promoted to B. Granata in round of 32

From our correspondent Mario Pagliara – turin

A chocolate five minutes from the ninetieth pushes Toro to the round of 32 of the Italian Cup where Frosinone is waiting for him. With some unexpected difficulties, faced with an organized and combative Feralpisalò, Juric’s Turin fulfilled its duty by passing the test on the eve of August 15th (final score 2-1). The goals were all valuable: Di Molfetta launched Vecchi’s team, then Vojvoda took it back and the Serbian midfielder took care of it in the final. Vlasic in the first half and Schuurs in the final stop on the crossbar. The 21-year-old goalkeeper Pizzignacco was very good for Feralpisalò: 14 saves, some really very difficult.

See also Formula E | Evans keeps the title fight open in Seoul bull and feralpi pearls — The night before mid-August opens with two fine goals. The first brushstroke is by Di Molfetta: minute number 18, with a feint he gets rid of the marking of Bellanova and Ricci, the right foot is powerful and goes straight to the crossroads overtaking Milinkovic. Vecchi’s Feralpisalò scares Juric’s Bull at the start. Four minutes later the grenade equalized, inspired by a back-heel from Radonjic and concluded again with a parable, this time from Vojvoda. And again at the crossroads: it’s the shooting festival. For the debut in the Italian Cup, Juric launches all the starters. The first Bull of the season sees Milinkovic in goal; Schuurs, Buongiorno and Rodriguez in defence; Bellanova, Ricci, Ilic and Vojvoda in midfield; Vlasic behind Sanabria and Radonjic. Toro has a mid-August rhythm, the legs are clearly weighed down by the work done during the pre-season. Feralpisalò is well organised, closes well and thanks its young goalkeeper Pizzignacco on at least three occasions in the first half (6′ on Radonjic, 8′ on Bellanova, 28′ on Sanabria). At half an hour, Vlasic’s header stops on the crossbar. See also F1 | Pirelli, Isola: "Because Suzuka requires the hardest compounds"

chocolate ilic — At the start of the second half, the Bull shifts up and pushes in search of the advantage. The maneuver benefits immediately by becoming more fluid. The most tempting opportunity of the evening for Sanabria (12′) was born from a combination between Ricci and Vojvoda: Tonny with the goal wide open shoots into the corner, devouring the two to one. In the 22nd minute, following an invitation from the newcomer Verdi, Schuurs breaks away in the area and calls Pizzignacco to make a sensational save, then helped by the crossbar (the second from Toro: there is doubt of an offside on the play). Five minutes from the 90th minute Ivan Ilic’s chocolate arrives, on an assist from Vojvoda: a fireball from outside the area becomes unstoppable for the good Pizzignacco. Mission accomplished: Toro is in the sixteenths where he finds Frosinone. See also The possible alignment of Real Madrid vs Celta de Vigo: Ancelotti does not want to throw La Liga