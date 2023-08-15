After the assassination of the presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio last wednesday in Ecuadora new political leader was the victim of homicide in that country on Monday, August 14.

Is about Pedro Brionesleader of the Revolución Ciudadana party in the province of Esmeraldas, in the northwest of the territory.

According to information from party members, Briontes received a bullet impact.

“Another loss that breaks our souls. A murderous bullet ended his life. Until when! Solidarity with his family. For you dear friend, we are going to win,” wrote Paola Cabezas Castillo, former governor of Esmeraldas.

For her part, the presidential candidate Luisa González, from the same group, affirmed that “Ecuador is experiencing its bloodiest period.” And he added: “We owe this to the total abandonment of an inept government and a State taken over by the mafias.”

In addition, he sent his condolences to the family of the murdered politician: “My solidarity hug to the family of compañero Pedro Briones, who fell into the hands of violence,” he wrote.

Ecuador lives its bloodiest time. We owe this to the total abandonment of an inept government and a state taken over by mafias.

My solidarity hug to the family of comrade Pedro Briones, who fell into the hands of violence.

The change is urgent! — Luisa González (@LuisaGonzalezEc) August 14, 2023

