A 46-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly murdering and beheading his septuagenarian father in the Asturian council of Ribera de Arriba, very close to Oviedo. The alleged murderer committed the murder on Monday night in the vicinity of the family home and later, according to the accounts of witnesses and members of the Civil Guard, he took his father's head to a gazebo located just 100 meters from the house. and, after kicking her as if she were a ball, he left her next to a highway guardrail. At the same roundabout, bloodied and half naked, he attacked several cars.

He even threw the head of one of them, as the driver, Arancha Lomba, a resident of the area, who was returning home by car, recounts: “He got in front of me, started laughing and threw my head on the hood. . At first, I didn't know what was happening until I realized it was the dismembered head of a real man.” Other drivers crossed paths with the alleged parricide and claim they saw him brandishing an axe.

The drivers' warnings on social networks showed the macabre scene: “Guys, don't come through Soto de Ribera [es Ribera de Arriba]. There is a crazy man without a shirt and bleeding, he tried to throw us on top of all the cars, the Civil Guard is coming. He's shirtless and jumping on top of all the vehicles. So that you don't come this way.” “The crazy guy at the Soto de Ribera roundabout killed someone. There is a head in the road of an elderly countryman, just as I told you, and a shirtless and bloody man has jumped on top of my car. The Civil Guard has arrived and knocked him down, but there is a head in the roundabout, it is as if he had cut a person through the mouth, incredible.”

It was around ten at night when several simultaneous calls to the Asturias Civil Guard Command warned that motorists traveling on the N-630 as it passed through Ribera de Arriba were being attacked by an excited individual carrying an axe. Numerous Civil Guard agents and also SAMU health workers immediately moved to the area. The guards pounced on the man and were able to subdue and detain him, initially transferring him to the Soto de Rey barracks, but later, due to his altered mental state, they took him to the Psychiatry area of ​​the Central University Hospital of Asturias (HUCA), in Oviedo, where he was admitted and will remain for the moment.

According to the testimonies collected, the man, who has no police record, “was crazy, he was giddy, he couldn't stop laughing” with his father's head in his hands. Criminalistics agents moved to analyze the crime scene, which supposedly occurred outside the family home. It is also being investigated whether this event is related to an alleged call that the Civil Guard received about a man who yesterday afternoon was going down El Angliru, a hill in the Principality of Asturias, half naked.

The first investigations indicate that the alleged perpetrator inflicted two machetes on the victim, one in the chest and another in the arm, before cutting off his head. He did it in front of the door of the neighbors whose father was going to ask for help. “They knocked on our door and we started to hear noise. We saw someone lying on the ground, but we didn't know who he was and we called the Civil Guard,” declares one of the neighbors.

The victim is a septuagenarian who had been a hospital orderly and lived with the alleged murderer in a house in the village of El Picón, very close to the roundabout on the N-630 highway where the arrest took place. The deceased had two other children, younger. The mayor of Ribera, Tomás Fernández, very shocked by the news, assures that he does not know what could have happened to trigger this tragedy. The mayor has said that the victim was “a very nice person” and that a few days ago he was talking to him.