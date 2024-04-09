Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 09/04/2024 – 8:38

The General Price Index – Market (IGP-M) fell 0.25% in the first preview of April, after a more intense drop, of 0.54%, in the same reading in March. The information was released this Tuesday, 9th, by Fundação Getulio Vargas (FGV).

At openings, the Broad Producer Price Index (IPA-M) fell 0.40%, compared to a drop of 0.87% in March.

The National Civil Construction Cost Index (INCC-M) increased its rate of increase, from 0.10% in the first preview of March to 0.14% in this reading.

On the other hand, there was a cooling in the Consumer Price Index (IPC-M), to 0.10%, after an increase of 0.35% in the previous month.