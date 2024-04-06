An 83-year-old cyclist was hospitalized this Saturday after being found unconscious and with head injuries on the shoulder of the RM-714 highway, as it passes through Calasparra. At the moment it is unknown if the man was the victim of a hit-and-run accident or if he suffered an accident.

As reported by the Emergency Coordination Center, the event occurred around 5 p.m. and units from the Calasparra Local Police, civil guards, an ambulance and a mobile emergency unit from 061 traveled to the scene. After providing first aid 'in situ' to the injured person, the health workers transferred him to the Virgen de la Arrixaca hospital with multiple cranial trauma.

