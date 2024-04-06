Prime Minister of Moldova Dorin Recean called the attack by an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) on a Transnistrian military unit a provocation.

“We are faced with another ordinary provocation, but let’s pay attention to the reaction of society,” press secretary Daniel Voda quotes him as saying on the Telegram channel.

The emergency occurred the day before, on April 5, 6 km from the Transnistrian-Ukrainian border in the Rybnitsa region. The military unit suffered minor damage. Presumably, the drone's target was a radar station.

On April 6, a criminal case of sabotage was opened in Transnistria based on the incident. Specialists inspected the scene of the incident. Various metal and plastic parts of the exploding drone were found there. Presumably this is an FPV drone.

An examination of explosives has also been ordered. The persons involved in the incident are being identified.

Official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova, in turn, noted that Moscow views the drone attack on the Transnistrian military unit as a provocation aimed at aggravating the situation. Russia expects a thorough investigation into all the circumstances of what happened, and also expects that those behind this “reckless action are fully aware of its dangerous consequences,” she added in her Telegram channel.