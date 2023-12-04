He loses control of the car and crashes into a tree near Nuoro: nothing can be done for 34-year-old Matteo Boi

Dramatic accident in the night between Saturday and Sunday on the roads of Sardinia. Matteo Boi, a 34-year-old boy residing in Cardedu, lost his life when his car crashed into a tree, which occurred on state road 125 in Jerzu, near Nuoro. Any attempt at resuscitation was useless for him.

Another dramatic weekend on Italian roads. Unfortunately, several young people in different areas of Italy have lost their lives in dramatic road accidents.

In the night between Friday and Saturday, for example, around 3:00 am, for example Aprilia, Ernesto Aldo Russo has died. The man, a 36-year-old local man, lost control of his car, a Fiat Punto, and crashed into a tree.

He came home after work and, probably for a falling asleepwent off the road and collided with the tree. Transported to hospital under code red, he passed away shortly after his arrival.

24 hours later, in Sardinia, a dramatically similar fate befell an almost contemporary of Ernesto, Matteo Boi, from only 34 years old.

He was driving his Renault Megane, when for reasons still being investigated ended up off the road and hit a tree violently.

He has been thrown out of the cockpitwhich in turn ended its run in the middle of the road.

Matteo Boi died instantly

On site, following the reports from passers-bythe Fire Brigade, the Carabinieri and the 118 rescuers arrived.

Despite the timely intervention of emergency personnel, Matteo Boi was unable to do anything but observe the situation deathwhich probably occurred on the spot.

Countless i condolence messages appeared on the web already in the early hours of Sunday morning.

On the page Facebook from the “La Mimosa Green Cross”a voluntary association of JerzuMatteo Boi’s native town, in which the young 34-year-old had colleagues and friends, this message appeared: