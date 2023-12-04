After the experience with GT cars, including the numerous successes achieved with the 458 and 488, the Italian team returned to the premier class of endurance racing with an official single-seater for the first time in 50 years. A historic moment, especially considering that this year would also have seen the Centenary edition of the legendary 24 Hours of Le Mans, an occasion to celebrate.

The two 499P Hypercars occupied the front row and the car driven by James Calado, Antonio Giovinazzi and Alessandro Pier Guidi then took victory after a heated battle with the Toyota, which continued until the final hours. In fact, there were moments of tension at Ferrari, such as when Pier Guidi was forced to restart the car that had stopped at the pit stop following a procedure written inside the cockpit, ready for just such situations.

The award, open to outstanding moments in international motorsport, was awarded on 3 December on the occasion of the Autosport Awards at the Grosvenor House in Park Lane, where the head of the Ferrari program and James Calado, one of the three drivers who won the Centenary race, were also present.

Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images Zak Brown presents the Best Moment of the Year award to Ferrari’s Antonello Coletta and James Calado for their victory at the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

Ferrari’s historic triumph trumped Josef Newgarden’s first victory at the Indianapolis 500, Max Verstappen’s new record of consecutive Formula 1 victories achieved during the Italian Grand Prix weekend in Monza and the shock victory of Shane van Gisbergen in his NASCAR Cup debut in Chicago. Zak Brown, Team Principal and CEO of McLaren, presented the award to Antonello Coletta, head of Ferrari’s Hypercar program, and James Calado, winning driver of the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

“We won the most important edition of the 24 Hours of Le Mans, leading for more or less 23 hours of the race and then we had a technical problem, and everyone had a heart attack, but we managed to win in the end. Winning Mans has always been a dream of our founder Enzo Ferrari”, declared Coletta, describing the tension experienced during the moments of the pit stop and the satisfaction of having won a historic race.

Previous winners of the award include George Russell’s first victory in the 2022 Brazilian Grand Prix and the successes of Jean-Eric Vergne, who became the first driver to win multiple Formula E titles.

