Hundred | A man who went swimming in Eurajoki was found drowned

The police are investigating the matter as a cause of death investigation.

Man drowned on Friday evening in Eura, Satakunta.

The man had gone swimming in Eurajoki along Kohnantie in front of the summer place. He was later found drowned by a rescue diver.

The police received a report about the incident at 10:48 p.m.

The Southwest Finland Police Department says in its press release that the police are investigating the matter as a cause of death investigation and will not release any further information.