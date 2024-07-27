FSB Detains Three Kaspiysk Residents Planning Terrorist Attacks

The Russian FSB together with the Ministry of Internal Affairs prevented terrorist attacks in Dagestan. This is reported by RIA News with reference to the FSB Public Relations Center (PRC).

It is specified that the security forces detained three residents of Kaspiysk – supporters of an international terrorist organization banned in Russia. According to the FSB Public Relations Center, the detainees planned to commit “sabotage and terrorist acts against the republican law enforcement agencies, as well as an Orthodox church in the city of Kaspiysk.”

Homemade explosive devices, weapons, and instructions for conducting combat operations in urban and forest conditions were found at the addresses of the detainees.