Since the 1990s, Erdogan has topped the results of 13 electoral elections and 3 popular referendums, the most recent of which was his victory over his prominent rival, opposition leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu, in the run-off.

Erdogan spent more than two decades in power in Turkey, starting with the mayor of the capital, then a prime minister, and then a president, during which he achieved many achievements inside and outside the country, and moved the country to advanced ranks at the domestic and international economic and political levels.

And with his re-election today, he will lead the country for a new 5-year term.

4 reasons to win

The Egyptian expert specializing in Turkish affairs at the Al-Ahram Center for Studies, Karam Saeed, said, in his interview with “Sky News Arabia”, that the reasons for the victory are different. as “politically dull”.

Saeed added that Kilicdaroglu could not reach all sectors of the Turkish people, whether from the youth or other blocs.

He pointed out that the Justice and Development Party succeeded in mobilizing the traditional conservative blocs inside Turkey and turning it into a battle to defend Turkey’s identity.

He also attributed the victory to the success of the Turkish president in achieving a tangible breakthrough with regard to the economic crisis and overcoming some of the challenges facing Turkey economically by eliminating problems with his regional environment and neighboring countries.

He explained that Erdogan succeeded in employing the traditional issue regarding the country’s security concerns and national security, especially after the Peoples’ Democratic Party announced that it would officially vote in favor of the opposition candidate.

5 urgent files

The Egyptian expert specialized in Turkish affairs explained that there are 5 urgent files before the Turkish president in the new state, which are: