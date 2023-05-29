He Monterrey Soccer Club had a great Clausura 2023 tournament during the regular phase where they were the leaders, unfortunately for them, they could not achieve the goal of being champions and were eliminated in the semifinals by their bitter rival, Tigres UANL, last week.
While that is happening, in the last week the squad broke ranks and are on vacation, in turn, during the week the albiazul board was analyzing the continuity of the technical director, Victor Manuel Vucetich and in the end the decision was made to end their relationship, so they made the official announcement on Saturday afternoon, May 27.
Do not forget to follow us also on our Instagram account, 90min_esand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
So far there has been very little information about it and there is no official information about what the pretepotada venues will be and possible friendly matches, because due to the change of coach, they will surely announce the planning days after the new technical director is announced that he will take the reins the next contest.
Once the new project leader who will bring Jose Antonio Noriegathe team will work for what will be their participation in the League Cup and to start the Opening 2023 in the month of July.
Through a statement, Liga MX reported that the Apertura 2023 tournament will begin on Friday, June 30 and will be interrupted after the first three dates by the League Cup. Clarifying that the official calendar of the Mexican championship has not yet been published.
The Gang will begin its path in the League Cup in Group 2 West Region on Wednesday, July 26, before the Royal Salt Lake and then on July 30 it will be measured at Seattle Sounders. The group stage will be played between July 21 and 31 with teams from Liga MX and MLS.
The club from Monterrey reported that the surgery alfonso gonzalez It was held this Friday, May 26.
Based on a new medical evaluation, it was determined that the player would undergo surgery on his right ankle, in addition to arthroscopy to repair the meniscus in his left knee. In the next few days they will announce the estimated recovery time.
#Monterrey #preseason #Apertura #calendar #venue #matches
Leave a Reply