More than 20 children were poisoned with carbon monoxide this Friday, June 9, at a school in the Palermo neighborhood in Buenos Aires, Argentina. As reported The nation, the authorities were alerted at noon, when some students began to feel dizzy and nauseated. Given this scenario, fire personnel were sent to the scene and evacuated the building.

Police sources indicated that the events were recorded at the Colegio Corazón de María, from where the emergency line was notified due to a gas leak.

On the occasion of the call, personnel from the city Fire Department arrived at the establishment and assisted at least two minors with dizziness and nausea on public roads. In this context, the authorities of the institution told the agents that “the smell of gas from a stove was perceived, for which reason the presence of operators from the Metrogas company was requested”. They then evacuated the building “in order and without panic.”

The spokesmen indicated that two minors had to be transferred by the Emergency Medical Care System (SAME) to the Ricardo Gutiérrez Children’s Hospital and the Bazterrica Clinic due to carbon monoxide poisoning. However, it was detailed that a total of 22 minors were assisted.



For its part, the Ministry of Health of the city of Buenos Aires said: “As a consequence of a gas leak in a school in the Buenos Aires neighborhood of Palermo, 25 people were treated by SAME. Of the total number of patients treated, four were transferred, three to the Gutiérrez Hospital and the rest to a private medical clinic. The three minors transferred to Gutiérrez are in good health and out of danger. Besides, The local government reported that next Monday the school will open normally.

Personnel from the 14 A Neighborhood Police Station of the city Police and the Special Emergencies Brigade (BEE) participated in the procedure.

student evacuation

I had a headache, but I didn’t want to say anything because I didn’t want to go to the hospital

“The alarm started to sound, we thought it was a drill, but it was true. They took us around 11:20 am to the school yard and left us there until they evacuated us from the school around 1:30 pm. m.″ recalled a 13-year-old high school student.

Despite the heat, the stoves, as he indicated, were on. One of the high school classrooms, where the three intoxicated minors were, was 10 meters from where the young woman was studying, on the second floor of the building. The student added: “I had a headache, but I didn’t want to say anything because I didn’t want to go to the hospital.”

The Corazón de María school is located half a block from Guise. Its austere façade is full of little veneers in gray and light blue tones. By 3:30 pm there were no parents or students left, just a few policemen who were still watching the area.

“There began to be a lot of movement around 11. The firefighters, the SAME, and some parents arrived to pick up their children. There was no climate of chaos or drama, there was simply an operation, ”he told The nation Graciela, owner of an establishment that is right in front of the school.

They notified the emergency line due to a gas leak.

Carbon monoxide

“Acute poisoning with carbon monoxide gives very varied clinical manifestations. They can cause mild problems such as nausea, vomiting and headache, to more serious conditions such as convulsions, respiratory distress, and even lead to coma and death”, explained the toxicologist Francisco Dadic.

In those cases of acute poisoning, the specialist pointed out that complications may occur in the future, which will depend on the concentration of carbon monoxide in the blood, as well as on the person: “It could cause brain damage and lead to cognitive difficulties. For this reason, it is important to have a strict follow-up of neurocognitive lesions, for at least 250 days after intoxication”.

In the case of chronic exposure, the specialist stressed that it can cause “difficulty in concentration, drowsiness, and pictures of psychiatric disorders such as depression.”

Delfina Celichini

The Nation (Argentina) / GDA

