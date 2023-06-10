Javier Hernández after injuring his knee on June 7 in Sandy, Utah. Chris Gardner (Getty Images)

Nightmare season for the Galaxy. The Los Angeles team announced this Friday morning that its captain, the Mexican Javier Chicharito Hernández, has suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee. The 35-year-old striker will undergo surgery on a date yet to be determined, but he will be out of the team for the rest of the MLS season and will miss the Leagues Cup, which was to face the 29 teams of the MLS for the first time this summer. American league with the 18 of Mexican soccer. The time it takes to recover from the injury and the player’s age threaten the continuity of his career.

The Chicharito incident happened on Wednesday, when the Galaxy played a semifinal match of the Lamar Hunt Open Cup against Real Salt Lake of Utah. The injury happened without contact, when Hernández was running at minute 23.00 of the first half in search of a pass that Riqui Puig gave him outside the rival area. The images show him stretching out his left leg to stop the ball and when he places his feet on the grass to continue his stride, he collapses in pain. Immediately, he asks the bench for help so that the team doctors can enter. He left the field on a stretcher and with his face covered by a towel. On Thursday night, an MRI was performed to assess the severity of the injury.

Kevin Baxter, the journalist from Los Angeles Times which covers the Galaxy, ensures that it is a grade three injury, which means that the patellar tendon is completely torn and must be repaired after a surgical procedure. This type of injury threatens the continuity of footballers due to their rehabilitation time, which ranges from six to nine months. One of the most famous success stories was that of Ronaldo Nazario, who suffered it in April 2000 in the first minutes of a match between his team, Inter, and Lecce. The striker suffered a tear in the same knee that now puts the career of Hernández on hold, the top scorer for the Mexican team and who has not played with the team since September 2019. The Brazilian recorded it at the age of 23, he recovered from she against all odds and was able to continue a successful career known to all thanks to her nickname: The Phenomenon.

Hernández has been dealing with injuries in his 17th year as a professional. Calf strain caused him to miss the Galaxy’s first five starter games this season. Chicharito arrived in American soccer in January 2020, when he left Sevilla to reinforce one of the most emblematic teams in MLS in a transfer that was close to 20 million dollars. He changed Spanish football, where he had played nine games this season, for a central role as a starter and the third highest paid in the competition. He also came with his reputation as a scorer. In his first year he scored seven goals. But he was finding himself more comfortable on his return to North America. In 2021 he scored 20 times and last year he recorded his best year since he came to the United States. He scored 31 goals in 32 games played.

Chicharito’s injury, who has only scored seven goals this season, is bad news for the Galaxy, the team that has won the most titles in MLS with five in nine finals played. This year, however, they are sunk to the bottom of the table. With three wins and nine draws in 15 games they are in the basement, a place they share with Inter Miami, which this week has won the most coveted signing in the world of football, Lionel Messi.

The Galaxy’s sporting problems, which included their first home loss to arch-enemy LAFC, had sparked a tense divorce with their fans. Supporters organized into five official bars had called for a boycott of the team until the organization fired its president, Chris Klein, who has served as a scapegoat for poor performance. This pulse led, at the end of May, the Galaxy announced the departure of the executive. The historic club, which last held a championship in 2014, is looking for a new president to lead them. And this week he has also lost a leader on the field and an offensive engine for the next few months.

