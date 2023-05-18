Dhe passers-by on Braubachstrasse cannot believe it. Should the Federal President actually come this way in a few moments? Definitely not, some know, he will certainly not take the shortest route through the crowd from the Paulskirche to the Römerberg, but another, around the back, with outstretched arms, a path beyond the town hall is vaguely indicated. Others are more confident, get off their bikes and wait bravely. “Once in your life you have to say hello to the Federal President!”

Manfred Koehler Head of department of the Rhein-Main editorial team of the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung.

And indeed, the ceremony in the Paulskirche is over, and Frank-Walter Steinmeier is already there. In front, not behind. “Oh, there he is,” shouts one, “I’ll just gossip now,” says a woman, while the Federal President marches along the tram tracks with a large entourage. No whistle can be heard, no boos, you have to say that nowadays. Frankfurt’s Lord Mayor Mike Josef (SPD) is also identified, he is as relaxed as if he had been in office for years and not just a week. Smartphones in the air, then the group of black-clad people is already over.





A few minutes later, on the stage in front of the Nikolaikirche, the moderator announced “high-profile politicians” in a disrespectful manner, the Federal President and the Lord Mayor are brief, Federal Interior Minister Nancy Faeser (SPD) is almost brief, “that would have the deputies of the National Assembly 175 years ago,” says Steinmeier, looking at the festival, “Democracy is not an offer from above, it is everyone’s right,” Faeser instructs the audience, friendly words, friendly applause.

It would be worth an extra round of applause

It is Josef who puts the situation in a nutshell, “that we can celebrate in freedom today is something wonderful,” he calls into the microphone, and if you think for a moment, how they were a few hundred meters away three quarters of a century ago fought for this freedom in St. Paul’s Church, if you consider for a moment how few people live in freedom today, then that would actually be worth an extra round of applause, but the celebrating audience doesn’t feel that solemn even on this anniversary day.







“It’s just an exercise for unity, for the cup celebrations,” said one of the crowds on the Römerberg before the politicians came onto the stage. The people of Frankfurt celebrate democracy and freedom in the most unpretentious way at this festival on Ascension Day, Peter firmly at their side, there is hardly a cloud to be seen.



Waiting for Steinmeier: The four-day public festival between Paulskirche and Main began on Thursday in sunny weather.

:



Image: Michael Hinz



In keeping with this, the city shows its chocolate side, the municipal tourism and congress GmbH with its active boss Thomas Feda has done a great job, this is not a Christmas market in summer, even if potato pancakes and beef sausage are served as basic supplies, the people do not stand line at the food stalls, but in front of the offer from the company TimeRide, which exceptionally invites you to take a virtual journey into the past with 3D glasses free of charge on Paulsplatz.



Shiny and photogenic: “Century Bell” in front of the Paulskirche

:



Image: Michael Hinz



They take pictures of each other in front of the “century bell” of the Paulskirche, which is set up in front of the church building, they even queue up in front of the Paulskirche itself, which is never the case otherwise and yet is completely appropriate on this day. The wonderful idea of ​​talking to historical personalities in replica phone booths seems in need of explanation. Many look at the screens on Paulsplatz with both interest and helplessness.

Information stands beckon on the banks of the Main, you can get a basic law from the Federal Agency for Civic Education, gummy bears from Gladenbach and thus from Hessian production, as it should be, from the Hessian state government, the Stiftung Polytechnische Gesellschaft and the RMV too.



What is written there? Aphorisms hang on trees on Paulsplatz.

:



Image: Michael Hinz



The public festival continues until Sunday, the weather should remain passable, if you want to know exactly what’s going on, you should get a program booklet that is available at many stands. It also explains what the strips of fabric on the trees on Paulsplatz are all about, with phrases like “Together mine, together being” written on them, which you can certainly think about for a long time when you are standing in line somewhere.







You can also read about where panel discussions are taking place with honorable guests on important topics that are in danger of being undeservedly lost during the festive season. The clever ones will also use the citizens’ festival to roam free of charge through museums, because on this occasion, admission is not charged in a number of these institutions.

But until Sunday, real life takes place between the Paulskirche and the Römer, the place where democracy began and where communal democracy was practiced. “Only in a democracy can you say what you want” is written on a postcard that you can take with you at the state government stand”, “Only in a democracy can you live as you like” on another. The flags of Frankfurt, Germany, the European Union and Ukraine are flying at the Römer. A gentle reminder that freedom is by no means as self-evident as it seems at this beautiful festival in May.