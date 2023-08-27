Ibrahim Selim (Abu Dhabi)

Schools will receive students tomorrow, Monday, with the first day of the new academic year, 2023/2024. More than 290,000 male and female students in public schools nationwide, distributed in 523 schools, and more than 23,000 teachers and administrators, in various emirates of the country, go to study. With 100% readiness in government schools, 14 new schools have also been opened in various emirates of the country, as part of the Emirates Foundation for School Education plan, which aims to keep pace with the population expansion in the country, and to meet the increasing demand for government education services.. The year also begins with an increase that has reached 18 schools receive 13,000 male and female students as part of the “Generation Schools” model.

Hessa Ahmed Rashid, Acting Executive Director of the School Development Sector at the Emirates Foundation for School Education, said: We are welcoming the new academic year with more than 23,000 leaders and specialist teachers. During the first, second, and third semesters until the end of the academic year, emphasis was placed on the quality of teaching, sustainable education, and the employment of technology and generative artificial intelligence in materials and teaching mechanisms.

She added: Our activities continue throughout the year, and we have programs dedicated to all categories, for example, the “Leaders Dialogue” for school leaders, in which a focus was placed on institutional excellence, and the Inspirational Ideas Forum concerned with applying best educational practices at the level of public schools. There are also ongoing activities to keep pace with events on The level of public schools at the state level, as there are specialized programs related to COP28 that will be announced later.

For his part, Dr. Omar Al Dhaheri, Acting Director of Operations for Schools, confirmed that Ajyal schools have become attracting a large number of students, and with the announcement of the addition of 8 schools, the number of Ajyal schools has reached 18 schools, and the number of enrolled students has increased from 5,900 students to 13. One thousand students, which is an indication of the increase in the demand for enrollment and enrollment of students in these schools.

He stressed that “the preparations for the academic year do not end in the education sector, work is continuous, and employment is a dynamic process in the education sector, continuing throughout the year, and therefore proactive plans are being drawn up, to limit the needs of the educational field on an ongoing basis, and this is in general.” He said that there are criteria set when selecting the educational staff, and in coordination with our local partners in the universities to provide the educational field with national cadres that are in line with our needs according to the plans set, and to increase the number of citizens working in the educational field and upgrading the national competencies to serve the educational process, according to the vision and directives of the wise leadership.