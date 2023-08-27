Islamabad (agencies)

US Embassy officials in Afghanistan said the United States has issued nearly 34,000 special immigrant visas to Afghans who have risked their lives working for various US agencies since President Joe Biden took office in 2021.

US diplomats around the world handled Afghan visa applications, according to the US embassy.

“We will not stop,” the embassy said in a statement issued late yesterday.

The United States evacuated tens of thousands of Afghans during the withdrawal of American forces from Afghanistan in August 2021.

Figures released by the US State Department show that more than 152,000 Afghan nationals have applied for special immigrant visas.