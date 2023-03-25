The boxer from Verbania clearly beats the Englishman on points for the WBC International super-middleweight and shows up with an encouragement shirt for King Toretto. What a tricolor challenge between Mazzon and Russo

The spirit of Daniele Scardina, still hospitalized at Humanitas in Rozzano after the cerebral hemorrhage that struck him in the gym on February 28, hovers over the Allianz Cloud which responds once again to the call of top-level boxing. King Toretto was supposed to carry the highlight of the evening, and obviously everyone’s thoughts are with him. In particular that of Ivan Zucco, who thus finds himself the announced protagonist of the meeting organized by Opi Since 82 and by Giacobbe Fragomeni’s Fight Club:

the super-middleweight from Verbania unbeaten in 16 matches gets into the ring wearing a t-shirt with an encouragement to his friend (“Come on Dani – Let’s go up together”), who will also wave to applause at the end.

Peremptory — Ivan defends in Milan the international Wbc conquered in April 2022 and he has a difficult opponent like the English Germaine Brown, who overtakes him in the draw and proves to be an excellent boxer, as well as dangerous when he suddenly starts from afar to shorten the distance. If it was supposed to be the high school exam, Zucco passed it brilliantly, with a high school diploma worthy of more important goals, such as the European championship. The reigning champion, in fact, confirms the ability to reach and hurt with both hands, such as for example at the end of the second round when with a right hook a few seconds from the gong he goes very close to a spectacular conclusion before the limit, but on the occasion he also demonstrates a profitable tactical sagacity with the skilful use of the right barrage jab and the ability to cut the trajectories of the British to shorten and let him taste the dynamite of punches. Ivan draws his breath only in the seventh and eighth rounds, always risking very little, and ends in crescendo looking for the 15th conclusion before the limit of a career that now boasts 17 successes, but without obsessing after the knockout, a dangerous desire against a boxer always present to himself like Brown. At the end of the 10 rounds the verdict of the judges captures the evening perfectly: 99-91 for all three. Ad maiora, Zucco. See also World Swimming Championships, Dario Verani gold in the 25 km of cross-country skiing

The other matches — The tricolor challenge of the superwelters between the champion Francesco Russo and the challenger Christian Mazzon was sparkling. A throbbing match, in which the two opponents exchanged very hard series right from the initial gong. The first turning point in the second round, when Mazzon crosses his rival with a right hook sending him on the verge of the knockout and then pressing him with heavy blows above and below. Russo has hands of steel, but his legs are too static when Mazzon, a former amateur footballer also in Serie D, advances and attacks him. The third round is epic in its own way: once again Mazzon finds the key to slip into the keeper’s guard and punishes him with two hands until the knockdown and the count of eight. Giacobbe Fragomeni’s protégé seems in total control, but he lets himself be carried away by enthusiasm and gets pinched by a tremendous right hook that sends him to bent knees against the ropes for the count. By now it’s clear, it’s a match that can reward one or the other with a single shot or a single series, however Mazzon proves to be more lucid and better cashier and in the fourth round, with a combination that began with heavy body massages and then supported by a series of two hands to the face, sends Russo to the mat face down with a definitive left hook. He is the new Italian champion after a match from other times that elicits applause from the whole Allianz Cloud. Positive also the return of Maxim Prodan, the Ukrainian now Milanese by adoption, who beats Mirko Marchetti in the second round in the welterweight game thanks to a precise and powerful left uppercut to the spleen after making his opponent count also in the first round. See also King Alcaraz conquers New York and takes the world throne. Ruud ko 3-1

