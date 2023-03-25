Pushilin’s adviser Gagin: mobilization in eastern Ukraine is acquiring monstrous forms

Mobilization in Ukraine, affecting mainly the eastern regions of the country, is acquiring monstrous forms. This opinion was expressed by adviser to the acting head of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) Denis Pushilin, Jan Gagin, reports RIA News.

Gagin clarified that this is happening “in view of the fact that from the western regions, those who wanted to do it themselves, voluntarily, have long ended up in the national battalions.” According to the adviser to the acting head of the DPR, “Ukrainian men could also rush to Europe from the start of hostilities.”

Gagin drew attention to the temporary detention center for future military personnel created in Odessa, where men are sent, whom “military registration and enlistment offices, with the help of special services and the police, grab right in the city, on the street, at home and anywhere.” According to relatives, the soldiers are “accumulated” in inhumane conditions.

Earlier, the former Prime Minister of Ukraine Mykola Azarov expressed the opinion that Kyiv is preparing to tighten the process of mobilization. “Now they will not just hand over subpoenas. Now they will pack everyone en masse, take them to the military registration and enlistment office, and from there immediately to training for a couple of days and to the front line, ”the politician predicted. In his opinion, such a decision is associated with a serious shortage of manpower.