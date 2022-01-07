Abu Dhabi (WAM)

The Zayed Higher Organization for People of Determination has launched an awareness campaign through its accounts on social media platforms in sign language for the deaf in cooperation with the Department of Governmental Support – Abu Dhabi about the new Corona virus “Covid-19” of interest to all segments of society, especially the deaf, in line with the measures to address the “Covid-” pandemic 19», which is periodically updated by the competent authorities, in order to ensure the health and safety of all those in the workplaces of government agencies.

The Foundation has translated the department’s instructions regarding updating the procedures to address the pandemic in all the headquarters of departments, institutions and government agencies into sign language for the deaf and audio, in order to ensure that awareness information reaches all segments of society, especially people of determination.

Regulations

The awareness campaign included an explanation of entry controls to workplaces for the category of employees, workers, service contract workers and outsourcing, and entry controls for visitors, customers and temporary workers of government agencies, for those who received approved doses of the “Covid-19” vaccine or who did not obtain them, whether with an approved medical excuse or without, In accordance with the approved medical protocol, with an emphasis on giving those who did not receive the vaccine a grace period until the end of this month, provided that they work during it “from a distance”, and the Zayed Higher Organization for People of Determination is keen to participate in the efforts of all state institutions to address the pandemic, and to raise awareness and educate people of determination in various locations with procedures Addressing the pandemic, in order to ensure the safety and health of all.