Tarek William Saab presented three of his works at the last International Book Fair of Venezuela (Filven), at the same time, in the same place. The first, Bonfire of a timeless adolescencea selection of critical texts, essays and interviews that address his love of justice, art and beauty. The second has to do with his political side, Speeches at the foot of the House (Part II), the second volume of his public interventions as a deputy, governor and public figure in general. He did not write the third, but, strictly speaking, it is the most personal of all: here he acts as the protagonist, as the subject of his biography. The title says it all: SaabThis is the second installment of a saga about his life and work that aspires to be a trilogy, if the gods allow it. It is written by Alberto Jiménez Ure, a Venezuelan writer in his 70s who bears an astonishing resemblance to Ozzy Osbourne.

William Saab (El Tigre, 61) prefers to be a poet above all other definitions. Hugo Chavez read some of his poetry in prison and, when the commander was released, he used to refer to him as “the poet of the revolution.” That is his past, a black and white story tied to the very origins of Chavismo. William Saab is currently the Attorney General of the Republic of Venezuela. This morning, for this interview, he sits behind his office desk. He carries a folder with a series of files that he will use when his actions as a prosecutor are questioned. In recent months, more than 100 people linked in some way to the opposition leader, Maria Corina Machado, have been arrested. William Saab avoids saying her name, calling her “the unnameable.” Machado, who has been banned from holding elected office for the next 15 years, chose Edmundo González as her replacement and gave him her political capital. González has become a well-known politician in Venezuela overnight and will challenge Nicolás Maduro, the candidate who remains in power for Chavismo, for the presidency on Sunday.

Saab sings the national anthem, in August 2008 outside a Cementos Mexicanos plant in Pertigalete that was nationalized. Victor Guararicoto (AP)

William Saab was a revolutionary from his youth, and later a prominent activist in defense of victims of Caracazo, the demonstrators killed during protests against the increase in gasoline and public transportation prices decreed by President Carlos Andrés Pérez in February 1989. More than three decades later, he occupies the institutionality, the apex of the pyramid of power. He is considered one of the most orthodox Chavistas and attached to the official narrative. In his role as prosecutor, he has had to face the battery of accusations made against the Venezuelan State for the excesses committed against opponents and the alleged crimes against humanity that occurred during the Maduro Government, formulated in various international forums, most notably in the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights and in the International Criminal Court. He considers all these accusations a slander promoted by countries that do not respect Venezuela’s sovereignty.

On Sunday, when the polls close, William Saab could play a decisive role. The opposition trusts in the most reliable polls that give its candidate the victory – some, with a wide margin of difference. Chavismo recognizes that at one point Maduro and Edmundo found themselves in a technical tie, but believes that now their difference is almost 10 percentage points in its favor. The night of the recount is expected to be long, but with light in all houses waiting for the outcome. The National Electoral Council (CNE), the electoral referee of the Chavista majority, will be the one to give the final result, surely in the early hours of Monday. In those hours of uncertainty and with the results very close, the parties usually declare themselves winners to avoid any attempt at fraud by their rival. In this case, with the entire world waiting to see if Chavismo will accept an adverse result after 25 years in power, it is a particularly sensitive issue.

A mural of Hugo Chavez and Nicolas Maduro in downtown Caracas, July 26. Marina Calderon

“The CNE is the only one legitimately constituted to announce the election results, at the time it considers, at the time that they are irreversible at that moment. Whoever usurps that function is committing a crime and must be subject to investigation, prosecution and detention. Because here there is no double standard of parallel, de facto or satellite governments from abroad, that usurp the powers of the Venezuelan State,” says the prosecutor. The opposition has interpreted this as intimidation, a way of stopping a possible victory on their part. Because it is understood that if Maduro or any of his ministers get ahead of the CNE, they will not receive a summons from the prosecutor’s office.

—There is no opposition here in Venezuela —says William Saab in the middle of the conversation—.

—What do you mean?

—The factor that is facing Maduro, Edmundo González, is a poster that they put up. He is the candidate of the United States and the European Union to steal all of Venezuela’s natural resources, to come here and plunder the country. It happened when our oil was stolen by Shell, when our diamonds were stolen by the Spanish empire. The fact that one is a sovereign-nationalist, which was opened in 1998 with Chávez, makes you a target to attack, vilify, tell a thousand lies. I feel that this is why this battle must be fought.

—But if we frame everything in that way, we deny the opposition the right to have a candidacy. Why can’t there be political alternation in Venezuela, like in a normal country?

—Because Venezuela is no longer a US colony. The oil fields were not ruled by Venezuelans, but by US transnational oil companies. The US objective is to reconquer Venezuela.

William Saab then gives a historical account from the rise to power of Chavez to very recent events. The central thesis: Chavismo has had to face a hybrid war that has sought its political and economic destruction. Behind this operation, the United States. That does not mean that William Saab, especially as a writer and poet, has not recognized the cultural value of that country. Fifteen minutes earlier, he said that in Puerto La Cruz, the most important city of Anzoategui, the state of which he was governor, he raised statues of Che, Federico García Lorca and Roque Dalton, but also of Bruce Springsteen and Bob Dylan.

Regarding Roque Dalton: the prosecutor says that one day he saw Fidel Castro on television shaking hands with a man in Havana. Days later, he himself met Fidel and told him that the man he had shaken hands with was the one who, decades earlier, had ordered the assassination of the Salvadoran poet. Fidel used to tell this anecdote when he spoke of Dalton. Tarek and Fidel maintained a certain camaraderie, always based on the former’s profound admiration for the latter.

The prosecutor returns to the presidential campaign.

—Edmundo Gonzalez left. He said: ‘I’m sick, I can’t go to the campaign.’ And he left. Explain to me what that is.

—He has not retired, he is still campaigning. (one day he suspended an event due to the flubut rejoined).

—No, no. He withdrew, you were tricked, okay. This man’s poster was put up for you by someone who is not a candidate (María Corina Machado, for him The Unnameable). This has never happened anywhere on earth.

Maduro will be re-elected on Sunday, according to William Saab. “No, not because I say so, it’s obvious. The polls you have are fake news that they launch in the hybrid war,” he gets heated. The sign, he continues, is that Joe Biden has wanted to reestablish dialogue with Chavismo 15 days before the elections (in the strict sense, it was Maduro who “accepted” the conversations with the White House). “Do you think that is normal? No, they know what is going to happen. What do I propose? That we have diplomatic and commercial relations with the United States, as they were before, when Chavez was alive,” he says. During the campaign, Maduro has assured that he has agreed with American companies on oil exploration and new contracts that will reactivate the country’s main income, as long as the White House grants licenses, as it did with Chevron. The Wall Street Journal reported in an article that traders and managers privately say they prefer a Maduro victory since everything has already been agreed.

—Prosecutor, if Edmundo wins on Sunday, which is a possibility that is on the table, what scenario would we find ourselves in?

·—I don’t want to predict things that haven’t happened. I’m just speaking to you in terms of the Attorney General of the Republic. I’m going to have 1,236 officials available throughout the country that day to ensure that there is cleanliness and no violence in any polling station. Prosecutors, superiors, regionals. It’s going to be an exemplary election, even though… look, they wanted to cloud the elections.

— Who wanted it?

—Between October and December 2023, there was a plan by an extremist sector to start generating chaos so that riots would break out in January.

Tarek opens the file and begins to read a string of conspiracies, most of them aimed at assassinating Maduro, who, until this campaign, had spent much of his time confined in the Palace for fear of being assassinated. The same paranoia possessed Chavez before, and long before that Fidel. Human rights organizations and international organizations consider this to be a strategy of Chavismo to order indiscriminate arrests against its opponents on very flimsy charges. These crimes are prescribed as “terrorism” or “treason.”

—And we already know what will happen with the opposition on the 28th —says Tarek—.

– What is going to happen?

—The radical sector of the opposition, imposed by the United States, knows that they are lost. They have been saying fraud for two months. They have said it clearly, and I understand it, brother. But what stupid, stupid and mentally handicapped advisor has advised them to have been saying for two months that they are going to go out on the streets to cry fraud? That is because they know that they are losing.

—If Maduro lost, would Chavismo go to the opposition?

—I don’t want to predict you as if I were some kind of candidate. I’m not launching myself as a candidate.

— People are worried that during the campaign there were more than 100 opposition members arrested, some for driving Maria Corina or putting her up in their hotel. What is the point of arresting people for that?

—That’s false, you have been deceived, you have been lied to. Let me tell you about the detainees from that extremist party…

It lists cases, arrests and legal proceedings related to assassination attempts, sabotage of the electrical system and conspiracies.

Tarek returns:

—Are you going to tell me that Colonel Tejero was a political prisoner?

-No.

—But you tell me that these ones I’m mentioning are…

The prosecutor, despite all this work he does, writes poetry at night and attends concerts in Caracas – he is prohibited from entering a good number of countries. In one of them, Eros Ramazzotti shook his hand in the middle of a performance and they had a brief conversation at the foot of the stage, without the singer realizing that he was not just a fan, but the Attorney General of the Republic. These nocturnal activities do not break a strict diet and a daily routine of gym, strength training, and sports.odybuilding. Without a doubt, if what he has in mind comes true, he still has many books to write: “Training has led me to have this discipline. I want to live 40 more years, at least.”

