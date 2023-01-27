The comedian’s daughter continues to throw darts at the Piurana and now assures that she “manipulates” Melcochita.

He responded with everything. Yessenia Villanuevaa he continues the media fight he has with his father Melcochita and his wife, Monserrat. In the last month, the comedian’s family has clashed publicly due to the differences they have with the sonero’s couple. In addition to the fact that many of the heirs of Paul Villanueva They have stated that they lived through bad times in their childhood, blaming their father for not giving them the attention and affection they needed.

What did Yessenia Villanueva say about Monserrat?

The daughter of taffy He pointed out that he had a difficult childhood, but that he does not hold a grudge against his father, but rather loves him and admires him for his artistic career. However, the story is different when it comes to MonserratYessenia not only demands that he not mention her or her brothers because “she is not a saint or the worker of the year.”

“My dad always lets himself be carried away by the women he has by his side. I never got involved in my father’s relationships, but money changes people,” said the comedian’s daughter.

Despite this, Villanueva continued to criticize his father’s wife and asserted that “she is selfish.” “I got the movie my dad is filming with Barraza, because I talked to the producer and what did she do? She told the producer that she didn’t want any of Melcocha’s children to participate in the film,” revealed Yessenia.

Finally, Melcochita’s daughter said that she is surprised that her father does not have his own home, despite all the contracts he has. “She takes everything. She thinks she’s her manager when she doesn’t even know how to express herself,” Villanueva asserted.

Melcochita assures that she will no longer respond to her children

Melcochita assured that she will not speak publicly again about the family dilemmas she is going through with her children, and asserted that she respects their freedom of opinion. “The mouth holds everything. I don’t mess with anyone, I’m quiet. The people know how much damage they have done to me, but they are my children and one cannot be fighting with them. Everyone has their way of thinking and I can’t do anything against that. I’m not going to respond to what people say because it would be playing the game”, said ‘Melcochita’ in an interview with Trome.