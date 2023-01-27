Dignified housing for all is one of the rights reflected in the Spanish Constitution. However, tens of thousands of evictions or expulsions take place every year: in the first six months of 2022, the number of evictions reached 22,000 and since 2013 it has exceeded half a million. Due to inflation, many families invest most of their income in accommodation. In this report, Marina Colorado and William González address the phenomenon of occupation of homes and premises in Spain.

#Reporters #Spain #housing #million #evictions #carried