Yarita Lizeth is 34 years old and she is one of the revelation singers with the greatest acceptance among the Peruvian public. Her greatest hits, such as ‘My horns’ and ‘Cut veins’, make their thousands of fans dance and sing in each of their concerts; However, fame does not compensate for the bad time he had for some time. As she explained to Ernesto Pimentel, she never thought about spending a difficult diseasebut it was his turn.

YOU CAN SEE: Yarita Lizeth reveals why she does not live with her husband Patric: “We remain in love”

What illness does Yarita Lizeth have?

Yarita Lizeth revealed that she suffered from depression. La Chola Chabuca began by telling Amy Gutiérrez’s experience with the disease: “Amy Gutiérrez came out a little sad, crying and talking a little about her depression on a social network, and it is something that has touched you too.”.

Yarita was sincere: “Well, it did happen to me. Honestly, I never thought this would happen to me. I always thought I was so strong, but I touch myself me too I didn’t know it was depression. My friends gave me many words and made me see that I am a very brave person.”, he detailed. She also commented that a specialist helped her, and Pimentel added: “Professional help is very important. There is no need to fear. “We must integrate mental health professionals into our lives.”

Yarita Lizeth in ‘El reventonazo de la Chola’. Photo: LR composition/capture of Latina

When and where will Yarita Lizeth perform?

Yarita Lizeth announced a concert for New Year at the Santa Rosa Complex in Santa Anita.

How old is Yarita Lizeth?

Yarita Lizeth was born on November 28, 1989. This means that he is 34 years old. On October 5, 2023, Yarita Lizeth and Patric Lundberg got married in Sweden; however, do not live together due to work responsibilities that each one has in their respective countries.

YOU CAN SEE: Yarita Lizeth celebrated her birthday and Dr. Fong sent her an emotional message: “You have managed to heal my wounds”

Help channels

Remember that you are not alone. He Ministry of Health put at your disposal the Line 113 option 5 to attend to mental health cases. You just have to dial the number on your landline or mobile phone and a specialist will assist you. The service is 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, and is completely free.

#Yarita #Lizeth #reveals #delicate #illness #overcome #didnt #happen