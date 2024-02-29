The 2024 World Car Awards could have another Korean winner. The new Hyundai Ioniq 5 N is in fact among the three finalists in the WorldPerformance Car category of the prize that will be awarded on March 27th at the New York International Auto Show (NYIAS).

Another Hyundai?

In fact, in past years both the Ioniq 5, the standard version of the Asian brand's crossover, and the Ioniq 6 have won the award, respectively in 2022 and 2023, also triumphing in the World Electric Vehicle and World Car Design of the Year categories. The prize is awarded every year by a jury of over 100 international experts, with the finalist cars being announced during a special ceremony at the Geneva International Motor Show.

The new Hyundai Ioniq 5 and the other finalists

Introduced in July 2023, the Ioniq 5 N represents a new era of high-performance electric vehicles, thanks to new technologies and high track driving capability. The model represents the first step in Hyundai's N brand electrification strategy and combines Hyundai Motor Group's Electric Global Modular Platform (E-GMP) with N's motorsport technologies and experience gained through electrified Rolling Labs , with the aim of maximizing EV performance. The Hyundai Ioniq 5 N will compete for the title of World Performance Car against two BMW models, the XM and the M2. In the main category, however, BYD Seal, Volvo EX30 (also competing among the World Urban Car and World Electric Vehicle) and Kia EV9 will compete for the final victory.