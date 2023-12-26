Ras Al Khaimah (Al Etihad)

The wife of His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, Sheikha Hana bint Juma Al Majid, praised the efforts made by the work team of the Department of Antiquities and Museums in organizing the activities of the second session of “Ras Al Khaimah Heritage Days”, which concluded yesterday evening. .

This came during her attendance at the historical work “Julphar’s Epic of Resilience,” which was presented as part of the festival’s activities, and which dealt with the most important historical events that the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah went through during different historical periods, as the work shed light on the valor, courage, solidarity, and cohesion of the people of the region in defending the emirate over the centuries. It also highlighted the role played by the founding father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, and his brother, the late Sheikh Saqr bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, may God rest their souls, in establishing the advanced scene witnessed by the UAE in general and the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah in particular.

Ahmed Obaid Al Tunaiji, Director General of the Department of Antiquities and Museums, said: The historical work “The Epic of Julfar Al Sumoud” came to serve as the main event in the second session of the “Ras Al Khaimah Heritage Days”, which is an umbrella for incubating elements of intangible cultural heritage, and a platform for introducing the aesthetics of popular heritage and its authenticity. Emirati heritage and national identity.