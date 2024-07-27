Operation “Gallant Knight 3”, the humanitarian arm of the United Arab Emirates, distributed urgent aid, date parcels, and gallons of drinking water to displaced Palestinian families in the shelter camps in Khan Yunis, to help them overcome the difficult conditions the city is witnessing after the destruction of the infrastructure and the severe shortage of drinking water.

The operation aims to provide urgent relief and alleviate the suffering of displaced families who were forced to leave their homes as a result of the ongoing operations. Dates and hundreds of gallons of water were distributed in an organized manner to ensure they reach the largest number of families, in a move that was widely praised by the beneficiaries, who expressed their thanks and gratitude to the UAE for this humanitarian support. It also distributed 80 tons of urgent humanitarian aid to relieve Palestinian families in Khan Yunis who are suffering from a shortage in basic materials and water as a result of the difficult events.

Operation “Gallant Knight 3” seeks to alleviate the water crisis in areas where residents and displaced persons are present. It has implemented a campaign to distribute water to 70,000 beneficiaries, and is currently working with the Khan Yunis Municipality to repair water lines and tanks to provide them permanently and sufficiently, to avoid humanitarian disasters and diseases.