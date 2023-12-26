The Colombian Luis Sinisterra He closed his 2023 with celebration, after scoring a nice goal in Bournemouth's victory, this Tuesday, on Boxing Day of the Premier League.

The Colombian attacker started the match against Fulham on the 19th as a substitute, and was sent onto the field in the 72nd minute.

SINisterra entered the court connected, inspired and in tune. He received a pass on the left side, faced from the outside to the inside, made a couple of feints and when he found the profile and the space he took a powerful shot from his right foot.

There were 93 minutes of play and that goal meant the finishing touch to Bournemouth's 3-0 victory on this Christmas day.

This is the Colombian's second goal of the season. He had already scored against Manchester City.

PABLO ROMERO

Sports

More sports news