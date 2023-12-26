You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
Luis Sinisterra.
The Colombian came from the substitutes' bench to celebrate.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
The Colombian Luis Sinisterra He closed his 2023 with celebration, after scoring a nice goal in Bournemouth's victory, this Tuesday, on Boxing Day of the Premier League.
The Colombian attacker started the match against Fulham on the 19th as a substitute, and was sent onto the field in the 72nd minute.
SINisterra entered the court connected, inspired and in tune. He received a pass on the left side, faced from the outside to the inside, made a couple of feints and when he found the profile and the space he took a powerful shot from his right foot.
There were 93 minutes of play and that goal meant the finishing touch to Bournemouth's 3-0 victory on this Christmas day.
This is the Colombian's second goal of the season. He had already scored against Manchester City.
PABLO ROMERO
Sports
