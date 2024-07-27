The idea came to Dylan McDonnell early in the pandemic, when the sourdough baking craze took over the United States. McDonnell, a hobbyist brewer who lives outside Salt Lake City, Utah, saw someone on social media baking bread with 4,500-year-old Egyptian yeast. McDonnell wondered if he could do that with beer.

The answer recently came in the form of an amber-colored drink that McDonnell believes is the closest approximation to what Ramses the Great may have been drinking between battles with the Hittites.

Although wine is often associated with Greco-Roman civilization, “beer was integral to ancient societies in the Levant and the ancient Near East,” said Marie Hopwood, an expert on ancient beer at Vancouver Island University in Canada. “Everyone drank beer,” she said, adding that ancient beer would have had less alcohol than ours and would have been served warm.

It took McDonnell more than three years to bring his idea to fruition. First, he consulted the Ebers Papyrus, an Egyptian text of medical prescriptions from 1500 B.C. One recipe calls for “fat from a fierce-looking lion” to cure male pattern baldness, while another suggests a mixture of salt, milk fat, sweet beer and honey “to be poured on the buttocks” of women experiencing gynecological pain.

McDonnell found about 75 beer recipes. He settled on the eight most frequently mentioned ingredients: desert dates, Yemeni cider honey, sycamore figs, Israeli golden raisins, prickly juniper berries, carob, black cumin and frankincense.

Sycamore figs were particularly hard to find. But as luck would have it, her friend Marika Dalley Snider, an architectural historian at the University of Memphis in Tennessee, was working on a digital reconstruction of the Temple of Karnak in Egypt. It turned out that the family of an archaeological foreman in Luxor had been tending a grove of sycamore fig trees for many generations.

He also got lucky by finding an ancient strain of yeast. In 2015, a team led by Itai Gutman, a veteran brewer, extracted yeast from an amphora found in Israel that had likely been used by the Philistines to brew beer around 850 B.C. Yeast has a remarkable ability to remain dormant for long periods. The billions of cells in a dormant colony “are still communicating with each other,” Gutman said.

McDonnell said the yeast “was definitely the most important part of the process.”

He is pleased with his historic brew, which is initially tart but then becomes increasingly complex, building to a rich, refreshing, cider-like quality. The flavour, like the colour, suggests apricot. Carbonation, in keeping with the history, is low.

McDonnell named the beer to reflect its flavor profile and origins near the desert peninsula: “Sinai Sour.”