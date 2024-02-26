Rainbow Six Siege is now many years old and some players may expect the arrival of a sequel or a massive update that changes the game engine used by the Ubisoft team. According to creative director Alexander Karpazis, there is no intention to do any of this.

During a recent group interview at the recent Siege Invitational 2024 event in Brazil, Karpazis spoke on the topic. The aspect he touched on first was the multiplayer shooter engine, which was criticized by many players who felt it was too old.

According to Karpazis, however, the Avil Engine – the toolset that Siege is built on – is best in class for a PvP shooter, and the development team currently has no plans to move the game to a different engine. He then referenced games (which he declined to explicitly name) that have attempted engine changes, only for things not to work as expected.

“The idea of ​​moving to an engine that can be out of the box simply doesn't meet the needs of a competitive and demanding game like Siege. I don't want to name names, but you see games that have had sequels and they completely fail because they had to redo every single thing they did in the first game.”

He added: “It can be really frustrating, very expensive and in the end it doesn't even give you an advantage. If you know the starting tools and build the game on top of it, that's where you get success. And that's how we know we can bring Siege in the future”.