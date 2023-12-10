iPad Pro OLED will try to increase the gap compared to iPad Air thanks to the use of the M3 chip, the new design and a series of sophisticated accessories that will not be available for the Air family.
Arriving in 2024 according to a well-known analyst, iPad Pro with OLED screen will in short solve a well-known problem of the current line-up of tablets from the Cupertino company, namely the extreme closeness between the specifications of iPad Pro and iPad Air.
The well-known analyst Mark Gurman spoke about the issue, discussing the issues from the pages of Bloomberg differences among the next high-end iPad models, with the new iPad Pro which will be equipped with a completely new design, OLED display (on all models) and updated M3 chip.
Even the accessories
It's not over: even the accessories will help differentiate Apple tablets, in particular a redesigned Magic Keyboard, equipped with a more robust aluminum frame and capable of transforming iPad Pro OLED into a better system than iPad Air.
Inevitably, these tweaks will affect the price of tablets, so much so that there was even talk of 1800 dollars for the OLED iPad Pro: a figure higher than the basic configuration of a 14-inch MacBook Pro M3.
