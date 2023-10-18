The United States embassy published a “security alert” last week in which it reminds its citizens that there is a “traveler warning” about Colombia, issued by the State Department in May of this year in which it recommended reconsidering visits to the country given the action of terrorist groups and other forms of crime.

“The U.S. Embassy reminds U.S. citizens that the U.S. Department of State has issued a level three travel warning for Colombia and recommends that U.S. citizens reconsider their travel due to crime and terrorism and be more caution due to civil unrest and kidnappings. The United States Embassy also reminds American citizens of the continued presence of transnational terrorist and criminal organizations in Colombia,” they say in the statement dated October 12.

These types of “security alerts” are routine and are issued directly from the diplomatic representations of the United States. in the world in relation to specific developments in each country.

The U.S. Embassy also reminds U.S. citizens of the continued presence of transnational criminal and terrorist organizations in Colombia.

Two days before, for example, he issued another to warn about the protests on 26th Street by students of the National University.

A few weeks before, he published another to ask for caution in the face of the marches that were called on September 27 and another for a confrontation between the Police and students of the Pedagogical University.

Unlike these, Traveler warnings are issued by the State Department periodically after a general evaluation of the situation in the country..

The latest on Colombia is on May 11, when the United States renewed its warning and kept the country in category 3, which implies reconsidering trips.

That said, the traveler warning has weighed on Colombia for at least 25 years and has rarely changed category except in the times of covid-19, when it was raised to level 4, the most severe, and which asks not to visit that destination.

Periodicallytravel warnings modify the type of dangers faced by citizens of the United States and certain areas of the country that are more or less dangerous.

In its “security alert” last week, the Embassy in Bogotá reiterated that the dangers outlined in May remain.

In that statement, the embassy adds that although “the Colombian Government is in peace negotiations with some terrorist groups and criminal organizations, these groups continue to operate and carry out armed actions in Colombia. US citizens should always be alert to the possibility of that terrorist groups and criminal organizations can carry out attacks with little or no warning, targeting transportation hubs, markets/malls, local government facilities, police stations, military installations, hotels, clubs, restaurants and airports, other public areas and U.S. government facilities while terrorists have not specifically targeted private U.S. citizens, attacks could result in unintended victims.”

SERGIO GÓMEZ MASERI

EL TIEMPO correspondent

Washington

On Twitter @sergom68