Last week has been important in the world of anime, because to celebrate the anniversary of dragon ball has been confirmed Daima, a new adventure of these characters but in a format where they have been turned into children. That idea has been criticized by certain fans, and that is because G.T. had that same idea of ​​taking Goku to its origins, but the author of the franchise has not considered it canon.

All this suggests that it is a series What If quite beloved, as fans continue to watch the episodes, and even on streaming services it has achieved an impressive debut, something that has been seen on sites like Crunchyroll. Even its producer, Kozo Morishitathinks that he is still valued, because even in alternative products invented characters such as the SSJ4.

This is what he mentioned:

There were many fans who valued it for the way it took the progression of the ‘anything goes’ plot from the original manga and went even further with it. At the same time, there were those who said he took the ‘anything goes’ attitude too far. There were fans wondering ‘why are you ruining the original?’ and also those who thought the ‘ruined’ parts were what made it interesting.

Something that is also worth mentioning is that Dragon Ball Daima It has not exactly been received with open arms, since for some it is not the best idea to return the characters to a stage that is not really relevant. And the disappointment was precisely the fact that it did not include the continuation of Superwell the manga already has about four arcs of advantage and it seems that Toei Animation He doesn’t want to continue the project.

Editor’s note: Without a doubt the concept is quite similar, but I don’t find it too fair to compare, given that Goku will not be the only one to become a child. Added to that is that not even the synopsis has been made known by the creators. We will have to wait for more news.