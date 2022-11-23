The theme is known as the ‘The Grenadier March and it originates from the year 1761. It was declared ‘March of Honor’ by King Carlos III in 1770, and later as ‘Royal march’ because it was the musical piece that was played in all the acts where the royal house was.

However, this work, the greatest musical symbol of Spainhas no lyrics despite multiple attempts to put it, and is part of the list of the only three countries in the world whose anthem does not have lyrics.

The three countries of the world that they do not have lyrics in their anthem are Bosnia and Herzegovina, San Marino and Spain. Kosovo also does not have a letter, but it is debatable since many nations still do not recognize it as an independent territory (Colombia if it does).

As for the anthem of Spain It has been used as a symbol for 250 years, being one of the oldest in Europe. However, it was not until October 10, 1997 that it was made official by the Council of Ministers of the country.

It was born as a march created to accompany military parades, so the absence of the lyrics made sense in that it was unnecessary in their origins. But, the passage of time has required this distinction that has not been achieved so far.

What is the reason that it has no lyrics?

There have been multiple attempts to Put lyrics to the Spanish anthem. Among them, General Prim, together with the Spanish Olympic Committee in 2007 tried to add it, but these attempts were unsuccessful.

Said letter did not reach the congress due to the controversy and strong criticism.

On the other hand, senior political officials in Spain They held a contest for musicians and poets to put lyrics to the anthem. The competition could not reach an agreement on the results and the proposals never came to represent Spain.

Among other attempts to put lyrics to the anthem, most of them have been discarded due to disagreements, and this has been the common factor that has led the lyrics proposals to not prosper and maintain the Spanish anthem without lyrics, leaving curious moments such as in international matches in which the Spaniards remain silent when their anthem is played, in contrast to the hubbub manifested by other countries.

