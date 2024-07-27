Sidiki, who blew up the railway tracks near Ryazan, was charged with nine serious crimes

Ruslan Sidiki, who blew up the railway near Ryazan and to whom the Ukrainian special services promised 15 thousand dollars for the terrorist act, is accused of committing nine serious crimes. This is reported by RIA News with reference to court documents.

“Sidiki is accused of committing nine particularly serious crimes against public safety, the commission of which is punishable exclusively by imprisonment for a term exceeding three years,” the document notes.

The Ukrainian secret services promised Sidiki $15,000, he contacted them on his own initiative and was recruited. He was never paid. The man was detained in his apartment in Ryazan, where he was waiting for the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) to give him “a diagram of a radio detonator that self-destructs at a distance of one kilometer from the mechanism that triggered the homemade explosive device.”