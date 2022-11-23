Home page World

Of: Martina Lippl

Split

“Pickerl”: nothing works on the motorway in Austria without a vignette. The prices for 2023 are here. © Rolf Poss/imago

Vacationers in Austria have to dig deeper into their pockets – at least on the Autobahn. The vignette for 2023 will be more expensive. Nothing changes in two other Alpine countries.

Munich – The “stickers” for the Austrian motorways will cost more in 2023. According to the ADAC, the prices for the vignettes were “raised more significantly for 2023 than was previously the case”. Vacationers on their way south or in the mountains will pay 9.90 euros for the 10-day sticker from 2023. Many people will probably hardly notice the price increase of 30 cents.

Austria: This is what the vignettes will cost in 2023

Annual car vignette 96.40 euros (plus 2.60 euros) Car vignette for two months 29 euros (plus 80 cents) 10-day car vignette 9.90 euros (plus 30 cents) Motorbike annual vignette 38.20 euros (plus 1 euro) Motorcycle vignette for two months 14.50 euros (plus 40 cents) Motorbike 10-day vignette 5.80 euros (plus 20 cents) See also Botafogo wants to end the Brazilian fast against packed Fortaleza - ISTOÉ DINHEIRO

Austria: Holidaymakers do not need a vignette on these stretches of motorway

In Austria, however, some short stretches of motorway are toll-free. Those who go skiing in ski areas close to the border should know them. After all, winter sports are expensive pleasures this season. The ADAC lists the routes again for all winter holidaymakers:

Tyrol : Inntal autobahn A12 (between the national border near Kufstein and the Kufstein-Süd junction)

: Inntal autobahn A12 (between the national border near Kufstein and the Kufstein-Süd junction) State of Salzburg : Westautobahn A1 (between the state border at Walserberg and the Salzburg-Nord junction)

: Westautobahn A1 (between the state border at Walserberg and the Salzburg-Nord junction) Vorarlberg : Rheintal/Walgau-Autobahn A14 (between the state border near Hörbranz and the Hohenems junction)

: Rheintal/Walgau-Autobahn A14 (between the state border near Hörbranz and the Hohenems junction) Upper Austria: Linzer Westring A26 (still under construction)

According to the ADAC, the increases for 2023 would be 100 percent higher than in the previous year. Switzerland and Slovenia handle it differently.

Toll 2023: vignette prices in Switzerland and Slovenia

According to the ADAC, the annual vignette in Switzerland continues to cost 40 francs (around 40.70 euros). Also in Slovenia there are no changes in the prices for the “e-vignette”. The vignette in Slovenia, which is only available digitally, costs EUR 15 for cars for seven days, EUR 30 for a month and EUR 110 for a year. (ml)